New Mexico has 488 new virus cases for highest daily tally of pandemic; 81 of those are in Doña Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped to 488 statewide in the highest single-day tally of the pandemic, state health officials said Friday.

The new infection record came a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned of possible “uncontrollable spread” of the virus throughout the state.

Three fatalities were also announced Friday as the state's virus-related deaths surpassed the 900 mark, reaching 902.

There was a 7.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state, KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported.

Nearly half of the state's new virus cases came out of just two counties: Bernalillo County with 135 and Doña Ana County with 81, it's third-highest day on record and highest since July.

Doña Ana County's cumulative case count during the pandemic was now 3,918, while the overall New Mexico infection count totaled 32,241.

The number of patients hospitalized in New Mexico due to the virus also spiked Friday to 133, which was 14 more than the day before and represents the highest level of hospitalizations since mid-August.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.