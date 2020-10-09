New Mexico transit district adds on-call bus service for Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The South Central Regional Transit District, which provides bus service in three Southern New Mexico counties, has launched a new “on-call” service in Las Cruces.

The on-call service can be used as a way for residents to go to medical appointments, work, school or take care of other traveling needs with just one call.

Passengers can scheduled a pick-up one hour or more in advance.

The bus will take passengers to any job, school or medical facility within the city of Las Cruces and connect them with other district-run routes or the RoadRunner bus network.

Passengers can make daily or monthly appointments for regular pickups.

Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost will be $2 and $1 for youth, elderly, disabled or Medicare cardholders. But because of the pandemic, service is currently free.

For more information visit scrtd.org or call (575) 323-1620.