Doña Ana County man in his 70s among 4 New Mexico virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Sunday reported 269 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and four additional deaths.

One of those four latest deaths was a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The counties with the most additional cases reported Sunday were Bernalillo (Albuquerque) with 100 and Doña Ana (Las Cruces) with 40. Albuquerque and Las Cruces are the state's two largest cities.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 32,983 cases and 911 known deaths. In Doña Ana County, total infections grew to 4,027 and the death toll reached 61.

Sunday's statewide case count reflected a decrease from the two prior days. On Saturday, state officials reported 486 additional Covid-19 cases — two short of the record 488 reported Friday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)