New Mexico governor imposing new restrictions as state’s virus cases surge

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- As Covid-19 cases surge in her state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday afternoon issued new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Effective Friday, the following measures will go into effect:

Temporary Closing Time

All food and drink establishments serving alcohol must close at 10 p.m. each night.

Hotel Occupancy

The maximum occupancy restrictions will be reduced to 60 percent for places of lodging that have completed the N.M. Safe Certified training program and to 25 percent for places of lodging that have not completed the training program – a reduction of maximum occupancy from 75 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Quarantine

The governor has amended her executive order that requires a period of mandatory self-quarantine for those individuals arriving into New Mexico from out of state. Those who arrive from “high-risk states” will no longer be exempt from the period of mandatory self-quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their arrival into the state. Anyone who arrives from those higher risk states must self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. A list of those high risk states is updated weekly at cv.nmhealth.org/travel-recommendations.

Mass Gatherings

Mass gatherings of more than 5 individuals are once again prohibited. Previously the state had allowed gatherings of more than 10 individuals. A “mass gathering” is defined as any public or private gathering, organized event, ceremony, parade, organized amateur contact sport, or other grouping that brings together individuals in an indoor or outdoor space.

The governor said she will provide further information behind her decision to impose these new restrictions during a briefing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.