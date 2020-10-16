Another record-breaking day: 146 new virus cases in Doña Ana County, 819 across New Mexico

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico and Doña Ana County each set all-time record highs for new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, according to state health data.

It came on the same day that added restrictions imposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, including a limit on mass gatherings and a 10 p.m. closing time for establishments serving alcohol, took effect. She proclaimed: "The virus is now winning. We're in uncharted waters."

Doña Ana County's 146 new infections toppled the two-day old record of 108 set on Wednesday. There were also an outbreak of 20 cases reported at at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility, which is located in the county but tallied separately.

New Mexico's 819 case count for Friday set a record for the third-straight day, up from the single-day totals of 672 on Thursday and 577 on Wednesday. Bernalillo County again led the state with 178 new cases, with Doña Ana County finishing second; the two counties are home to the state's largest cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

There were also six additional virus deaths reported across the state on Friday, but none occurred in southern New Mexico. The state's virus death toll reached 928.

Friday's numbers brought the total confirmed infections during the pandemic to 35,770 for New Mexico and 4,500 in Doña Ana County.

The state's test-positivity rate was 9.6% on Friday, according to an analysis by KOB-TV in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham has indicated the average of new daily cases over the past week is more than 400% higher than it was in early September.

Across New Mexico on Friday there were 168 patients hospitalized for Covid-related illness. In parts of the state, intensive care units are "full," according to New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

"This is a serious time for the state of New Mexico," Scrase said, adding the state's curve for seven-day average daily cases was "dwarfing previous curves."

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (CNN contributed to this report.)