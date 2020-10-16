Las Cruces police warn of big cat visiting neighborhoods in High Range, dam areas

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces police are warning residents that a big cat may be on the prowl in residential neighborhoods.

About noon Friday, a homeowner near Veterans Park saw what he described as a dark-color cougar or mountain lion in a neighbor’s tree.

Several witnesses watched as the cat jumped from the tree and ran away, possibly into the undeveloped area between the High Range neighborhood and the Las Cruces Dam.

No photos of the cat were taken.

Cougars, mountain lions and bobcats are known to visit residential neighborhoods during times of drought and when food is scare in higher elevations.

Residents in the High Range and Sonoma Ranch neighborhoods should take extra precautions in protecting their dogs and cats.

Anyone who sees a predatory cat should not approach the animal, authorities said. If necessary, you can call Las Cruces Animal Control at (575) 526-0795 or the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at (888) 248-6866.