Doña Ana County’s 102 new cases helps fuel New Mexico’s virus surge

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials on Monday reported an additional 518 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to more than 37,300 since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, the New Mexico Department of Health said 123 of them were in Bernalillo County, while 102 were in Doña Ana County as those two counties continue to fuel the state's surge of new cases.

There was an 8.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state, according to calculations by KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

Doña Ana County saw its pandemic infection total reach 4,765, while Bernalillo County hit 9,066.

Another death also was reported, bringing that statewide tally to 935. It involved a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Bernalillo County.

As of Monday, 183 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across New Mexico. That's up a dozen patients from Sunday and has increased by over 50 from a week ago.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.