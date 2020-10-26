Las Cruces mayor issues order with new restrictions – but no curfew – due to virus
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The mayor of Las Cruces issued an emergency proclamation Monday aimed at trying to help slow the spread of Covid-19 as the Borderland is experiencing a surge in cases.
But unlike El Paso, the Las Cruces measure does NOT include a curfew.
Here's a breakdown of the latest restrictions outlined by Mayor Ken Miyagishima...
- Las Cruces residents urged to avoid traveling to El Paso.
- Starting Tuesday at 6 a.m., the city will close all indoor rec centers, except the aquatics center.
- The city will crack down on the Las Cruces farmer's market, requiring that everyone wear masks.
- Staffers will make sure people at city parks are wearing masks.
- Las Cruces will take an additional $25,000 from the Telshor Fund to pay for security and overtime.
Comments