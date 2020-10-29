Doña Ana County has record 248 new cases – nearly 25% of all added infections in state

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County shattered it's record for new daily new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 248, which amounted to nearly a quarter of all additional infections reported statewide.

New Mexico state health officials announced 1,082 new cases across the state. Doña Ana County was second in the state only to Albuquerque's Bernalillo County, which tallied 260 new cases.

Bernalillo and Doña Ana are the two most populous counties in New Mexico, and between the two accounted for almost half of the state's latest infections.

New Mexico has now had a total of 44,904 Covid-19 cases to date, with 6,325 of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

New Mexico's death toll from the virus sits just shy of the 1,000 mark. The state reported three new deaths on Wednesday, none in southern New Mexico, to raise the official pandemic fatality count to 994.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.