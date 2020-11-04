New Mexico virus cases top 50,000 as Doña Ana County sees 4 more deaths for 90 total

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Confirmed Covid-19 cases topped 50,250 in New Mexico on Wednesday with the reporting of an additional 1,022 cases.

There were 197 of those new cases in Doña Ana County, for a pandemic infection total of 7,492.

State health officials also reported another 14 confirmed deaths, bringing that statewide tally to nearly 1,060 since the pandemic began.

Among the latest deaths were four in Doña Ana County, whose death toll rose to 90, including 18 fatalities in the past six days. Wednesday's deaths included:

A woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center nursing facility in Las Cruces.

2 men their 80s from Doña Ana County who both were hospitalized.

The number of patients being hospitalized across the state also remained high, with medical officials reporting capacity at about 80%.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials said they planned to hold a news conference on Thursday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in New Mexico.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)