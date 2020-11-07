Woman arrested for fleeing scene of 1 of 2 late night crashes in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly fled from the scene of a crash late Friday night.
Sandra Mendoza, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, failure to provide notice of a crash and possession of methamphetamine along with three traffic citations.
Police say Mendoza was driving along the 1600 block of Gladys Drive just before 11 p.m. when she struck a power pole. A tree and her vehicle caught fire. No injuries were reported in this crash. Power was restored in the area by 6 a.m.
Mendoza was arrested a short time later after fleeing the scene.
A second unrelated crash happened about 11:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Hoagland Road when a vehicle crashed into a home. The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the second crash hasn’t been determined yet.
