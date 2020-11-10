Human remains of up to 2 people found in Chihuahuan Desert southwest of Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Human bones were discovered Tuesday in the Chihuahuan Desert southwest of Las Cruces, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the bones were spotted by a hunter and were scattered over hundreds of yard by animals in the Aden Lava Flow Wilderness, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Las Cruces.

That wilderness area is known for its volcanic craters, sand dunes and other geological features.

It's believed the remains are from at least one - and possibly two people, according to deputies who indicated that pieces of clothing were also found.

No further information was immediately available.