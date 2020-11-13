Alamogordo shuts down City Hall in wake of employees contracting virus

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – The city of Alamogordo is now closing its City Hall starting Monday due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, Alamogordo officials indicated multiple city employees had tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a deep cleaning of City Hall.

Officials had initially sought to keep City Hall open, but said they decided Friday to shutter the building to prevent further potential spread.

The Alamogordo Public Library is also temporarily suspending curbside service, but the Alamo Senior Center will continue to curbside meals and home delivery of meals.

All city departments will be closed, but if you need to drop off a payment or court fine, officials said the Utility Billing drop box is available for checks and money orders - or you can also make payments online with credit cards.

For any forms that need to be submitted to Alamogordo city government, officials said you can visit the city's web site and submit them electronically.