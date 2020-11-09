Virus outbreak among workers at Alamogordo City Hall

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Several City of Alamogordo employees have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several days, officials indicated Monday, prompting a deep cleaning of City Hall.

While the building will remain open to the public with masks and social distancing required, officials said "many departments will be teleworking and only available via email or phone to help minimize any contact between employees and the public."

Court will be closed until further notice, the city said, but court staff and the city attorney's office will be available by phone for case questions.

Residents can still pay their water bills in person, but officials recommended using the drop box in front of City Hall to deposit those payments. The drop box can also be utilized for business registrations and renewals as well as court payments.

"The City anticipated that employees may contract Covid-19 with the rising numbers of the pandemic, and planned accordingly with policies in place to help reduce the chance of spread within departments and to the public," the city said in a statement.