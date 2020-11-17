Man seriously hurt in construction accident near Deming, airlifted to El Paso

New Mexico

DEMING, New Mexico – A 53-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso late Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident at a construction site near Deming, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. at a site along Interstate 10 west of Deming.

State Police officials said the man’s condition was not immediately known, but scanner traffic indicated that the man had suffered severe injuries to his both legs.