Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
New
Published 9:11 pm

Man seriously hurt in construction accident near Deming, airlifted to El Paso

nmsp-crime-tape
KOAT/ABC
A New Mexico State Police car and police tape are seen in this file photo.

DEMING, New Mexico – A 53-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso late Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident at a construction site near Deming, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. at a site along Interstate 10 west of Deming.

State Police officials said the man’s condition was not immediately known, but scanner traffic indicated that the man had suffered severe injuries to his both legs.

News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content