Doña Ana County has record 9 new virus deaths — among 10 in southern New Mexico & 25 in state

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A record nine coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday in Doña Ana County, with the youngest victim being a man in his 20s. Those deaths contributed to a total of ten fatalities in southern Mexico and 25 statewide, health officials said.

The latest deceased included:

A man in his 20s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

2 men in their 70s, one from Doña Ana, the other from Luna County.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

Doña Ana County's death toll is now 161, with more than half of those total deaths (87) occurring in just the past three weeks. Luna County's pandemic death count now stands at 23, while statewide it is at 1,350.

There were also 2,353 additional virus cases reported across New Mexico on Saturday, with 291 of those in Doña Ana County. The cumulative case totals reached 11,857 in the county and 79,440 for the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.