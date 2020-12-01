‘It was inevitable’: After 110 years, Tortugas cancels annual pilgrimage

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The board of directors for Los Indigenes de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the annual pilgrimage to Tortugas Mountain.

"It was inevitable," Father Valentine Jankowski told ABC-7. "We had to do that to be in compliance with the directives of the governor."

According to the board of directors, the pilgrimage had taken place for 110 years. Some faithful Catholics even chose to climb Tortugas Mountain barefoot as a sacrifice to the Virgin Mary.

"Often, they will have a special intention," said Fr. Jankowski. "Why they're doing this. They're praying for somebody's health, or they're praying for a closer relationship with God."

"We understand that it's necessary, but we're very sad," said Minerva Rodriguez, who first made the trek up the mountain as a child.

Father Jankowski said faithful can still choose to climb up the mountain, but there will be no formal celebration or mass at the top.

"It's just something that's been part of our lives for so many years," Rodriguez said. "It's always been a part of our lives and it will be very sad, very sad."