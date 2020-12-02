Train derailment injures two, causes potentially millions in damage, according to police

New Mexico

VADO, N.M. — A train derailment in Vado Wednesday morning is expected to result in millions of dollars in damage and require weeks of cleanup, according to New Mexico State Police. The incident off NM 189 near milepost 2 at around 4:20 a.m.

A spokesman for the department said two conductors were injured and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The spokesman said the derailment was caused by two railroad ties left in the tracks. He added that a dozen cars were pushed off the tracks and thousands of gallons of Diesel fuel had leaked.