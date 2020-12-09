Las Cruces homeless shelter sees 50% decrease in residents during pandemic

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Gospel Rescue Mission of Las Cruces says the number of people staying at their shelter has dropped between 50 to 55% during this time of year compared to last. The number of new residents, at most since the pandemic began, has been six people in one week.

The shelter's executive director, Henry Young, says one key factor is the pandemic. Young said "single individuals" who've come to the shelter decided to try and go back home to family, "whether that was a spouse, parents or children."

Young believes another factor is the unwillingness some have to change their behaviors and abide by the shelters strict Covid-19 rules and quarantine guidelines, "even if they’re still living on the street.”

New residents are asked to quarantine in one section of the shelter and are not allowed to leave and interact with other people living there until they've received negative test results.

The shelter was able to go 10 months without seeing a single case of Covid-19, until about two weeks ago. Only one woman, who had just be allowed into the shelter, tested positive.

Young also believes warmer weather could be a factor. If temperatures drop, he thinks more people will likely look for shelter.