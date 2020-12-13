Southern New Mexico has 5 new virus deaths as state extends delay of in-person school return

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases and 44 more deaths.

The latest numbers increase the state’s totals to 119,800 cases and 1,957 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Five of Sunday's reported deaths happened in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Luna counties and included:

2 men in their 60s from Doña Ana County, both of whom were hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Luna County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Deming facility.

A man in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

There were also 86 new cases reported in Doña Ana County on Sunday for a total of 15,384 pandemic infections.

New Mexico ranks 12th among U.S. states for the most new cases per capita over the past two weeks.

Meantime, state officials have announced a delay in the return to in-person learning after schools’ winter break, in an effort to help mitigate what may be a post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases and to minimize the risk of exposure in in-person learning environments during that time.

New Mexico public education officials said no in-person learning will be permitted during the weeks of Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.