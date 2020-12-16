Man wounded in apparent shootout with Border Patrol after running southern New Mexico checkpoint

New Mexico

HATCH, New Mexico -- A man was shot and wounded following an exchange of gunfire with Border Patrol agents during a chase of a car that ran an immigration checkpoint along Highway 185 north of Las Cruces on Wednesday, authorities said.

New Mexico Highway 26 was closed at milepost 23, near where that pursuit ended by the windmill farms. Traffic was being diverted at both Castaneda Road and Highway 180 toward Deming.

Authorities indicated the man in the car that ran the checkpoint opened fire on agents, who apparently returned fire; the man was wounded and taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word of any injuries involving agents.