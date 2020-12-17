Watch LIVE: Governor worried about holidays as NM has record 48 virus deaths, 8 in southern counties

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials said Thursday there were bracing for and anticipating another surge in Covid-19 cases after Christmas and New Year's unless New Mexicans "re-think your holiday" to avoid gatherings.

On Thursday, there were 1,702 new cases to bring the state's total to 126,045. There were also 48 new deaths reported, which is a new record and takes the death toll to 2,097 deaths.

Eight of those record 48 daily deaths occurred in southern New Mexico counties, with victims' ages ranging from 40s to 90s, and included:

A man in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces nursing facility.

A woman in her 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

Also Thursday, there were 852 hospitalizations statewide due to the virus, with 162 patients on ventilators.

Concerns about the potential for a holiday case spike comes as the state this week eased occupancy limits, allowing more people inside grocery stores and other essential businesses. Grocery stores and other essential retailers are now allowed to operate at 25% of maximum occupancy.

Still in effect is the state's color-coded system for classifying counties based on the rate of spread and setting benchmarks they must meet in order to begin further easing restrictions. State officials noted Thursday that all 33 counties are currently in the red high-risk category.

On the economic front, Lujan Grisham noted that 130,000 residents who are collecting unemployment benefits began receiving an extra $1,200 state stimulus in their payments. The additional payments are part of the $330 million economic relief package recently approved by state lawmakers.

State officials alongside the governor expressed hope that distribution of the first batch of 17,550 vaccinations to hospitals around the state and some tribal communities this week will mark the beginning of a turning point.

Front-line health care workers are the first in line to be vaccinated, followed by staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Plans have yet to be made for which groups of people will come next, the governor said.

Lujan Grisham said she was "excited" to get the vaccine when it eventually becomes her turn.