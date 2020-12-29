Doña Ana County sees 2 of state’s 23 new virus deaths, about 10% of added infections

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 1,221 confirmed infections, bringing the statewide total to nearly 140,000 since the pandemic began.

In Doña Ana County, there were 122 new daily cases, or about 10% of the state's count, for a pandemic total of 17,203 infections.

Another 23 deaths also were reported across the state on Tuesday, pushing New Mexico's fatality tally to more than 2,400. There were two deaths from Doña Ana County reported in the latest toll: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s.

The actual number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies indicate people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.