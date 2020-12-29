City audit alleges fraud in Las Cruces government involving $1.8 million in public funds

New Mexico

(Editor's note: An initial version of this article referred to a state audit. Rather, this is a city audit that has now been forwarded to the state auditor.)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 767-page city audit released on Tuesday alleges criminal activity and $1.8 million in mismanaged funds by former employees and contractors of the city of Las Cruces - one who is currently a well-known restaurant owner.

The audit states that there is "probable cause to believe criminal violations have occurred" in actions reportedly taken by former economic development director Philip San Filippo, former city manager Stuart Ed and city contractor Marci Dickerson.

“This is the first time I have ever seen this,” Dickerson reacted to ABC-7. “I was never questioned, nor were any documents required or requested from me. When I contacted the auditor to see what I can do to help with the facilitation of the audit, they refused to talk to me.”

Dickerson currently operates a number of restaurants in Las Cruces.

Much of the audit concerns the handling and management of the Las Cruces Country Music Festival.

"The Las Cruces Country Music Festival lost money in each year of its existence, with taxpayers spending more than a million dollars to put on the event, with minimal gain to the City in the form of economic benefits," reads the document on page 50.

The city audit recommends a criminal investigation into the matter and its findings have been sent to the state auditor's office for review.

"State laws were violated including but not limited to fraud, embezzlement, criminal violations of the procurement code, bid rigging and money

laundering," reads the conclusion of the investigation, on page 47 of the document.

The document adds that: "Concerns exist that federal criminal violations occurred, including misappropriation of funds."

"The City of Las Cruces is dedicated to transparency and accountability," wrote Mayor Ken Miyagishima in a news release. "We are happy that this report is being made public, so that citizens will know we take these items very seriously. The findings in this report have already resulted in many changes to make the City a better organization."

You can read the full audit here.