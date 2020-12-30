Doña Ana County cuts it’s daily virus case rate by 23%, but sees 5 of state’s 33 added deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in New Mexico topped 141,000 on Wednesday, while deaths surpassed 2,430.

There were 33 deaths across the state that were added to the fatality count on Wednesday, with five of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

The Doña Ana deaths included one woman each in her 30s, 40s and 60s, along with two men - one in his 70s and the other in his 90s. All five victims had been hospitalized with underlying conditions at the time of their deaths.

The state on Wednesday said that just one of New Mexico's 33 counties — Catron County — saw enough improvement in its per-capita daily incidence of new Covid-19 cases and its average test positivity rate to relax some of public health regulations under the state’s color-coded risk system.

The health order limits capacity at grocery stores and other essential businesses, and allows only for curbside pickup and delivery by restaurants among other things.

More than two dozen counties saw improvements in at least one of the two categories while 21 saw improvements in both metrics, officials said.

Doña Ana County cut its daily case rate from 56.6 per 100,000 to 43.7 per 100,000, a decrease of 23 percent, and its positivity rate from 12.86 percent to 12.82 percent.

On Wednesday, 155 of the state's 1,316 new cases were reported in Doña Ana County. The county's pandemic infection tally stands at 17,358.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)