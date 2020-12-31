I-25 south in Las Cruces remains closed due to Hazmat cleanup from overturned fuel tanker

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State Police shut down a stretch of Interstate 25 in Las Cruces and a hazardous materials team responded Thursday after a rollover crash involving a commercial motor vehicle hauling fuel.

The driver sustained unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

NMSP spokesman Dusty Francisco said the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Hazmat team was called to assist because diesel and gas was believed to be leaking from the tanker.

As evening arrived, northbound I-25 had reopened at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. However, I-25 southbound remained closed near milepost 35 (Rincon Exit).

