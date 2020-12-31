Skip to Content
New Mexico
2:18 pm
2:17 pm

WATCH at 11:55 PM: Las Cruces Chile Drop to celebrate New Year

123120 chile drop
KVIA
Watch the 2020 Chile Drop on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and KVIA.com at 11:55 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It's the southern New Mexico tradition that 2020 could not stop!

“We didn’t want one more event canceled," said Jennifer Garcia Kozlowski, the executive Director of the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership. "We want to show the resiliency of Las Crucens and New Mexicans.”

You can watch the seventh annual Las Cruces Chile Drop live at 11:55 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW (Channel 7.2) or right here on KVIA.com.

Will it be red, green or both?! Count down at midnight with ABC-7's Kate Bieri, who returns as grand marshal of the event.

Special appearances include:

  • New Mexico State University's chancellor, athletics director and coaches
  • Healthcare heroes from Memorial Medical Center
  • World-renowned boxing champion Austin Trout
  • LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo
  • Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima
  • Nursing home residents
  • Miss New Mexico USA
  • Lots of cute families!
  • The band, Caliente
  • Law enforcement
  • ABC-7 viewers
KVIA ABC-7

