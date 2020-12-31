WATCH at 11:55 PM: Las Cruces Chile Drop to celebrate New Year

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It's the southern New Mexico tradition that 2020 could not stop!

“We didn’t want one more event canceled," said Jennifer Garcia Kozlowski, the executive Director of the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership. "We want to show the resiliency of Las Crucens and New Mexicans.”

You can watch the seventh annual Las Cruces Chile Drop live at 11:55 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW (Channel 7.2) or right here on KVIA.com.

Will it be red, green or both?! Count down at midnight with ABC-7's Kate Bieri, who returns as grand marshal of the event.

Special appearances include: