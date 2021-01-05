Doña Ana County sees triple-digit new virus cases, no deaths as Las Cruces preps for more vaccines

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — State health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 1,201 confirmed Covid-19 cases, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began closer to 150,000.

Doña Ana County, with 117, was among three in the state that saw triple-digit increases in new cases on Tuesday. The others were Bernalillo (484) and San Juan (104).

The death toll in New Mexico also neared 2,600 with an additional 20 fatalities reported Tuesday, but none of those latest deaths occurred in the southern counties of Doña Ana, Luna and Otero.

Meanwhile, Las Cruces city officials will be creating a vaccination task force to help coordinate distribution when doses become more widely available. Cities around the state are preparing for distribution while they await more guidance from the state Health Department.

Agency officials are expected later this week to announce updated plans for which groups will be prioritized once more vaccinations are shipped to the state. The first phase has involved frontline health care workers as well as staff and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.