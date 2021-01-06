8–year-old alarm ordinance in Las Cruces reduces false alarm reports by 59 percent

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The city of Las Cruces is reporting a 59 percent decrease in false alarm calls under an 8-year-old alarm ordinance.

The Alarm Systems Ordinance, approved by the Las Cruces City Council in January 2013, requires mandatory alarm systems registration within the city limits, fines for excessive false alarms and an education campaign for those using alarm systems that directly notify the city’s 911 call center.

In 2012, the year before the ordinance, Las Cruces police and fire responded to 7,747 false alarms. In 2020, that number was down to 3,210.

Emergency officials say reducing the number of false alarms allow police and fire personnel to more efficiently respond to legitimate calls for service.