Officials: 911 service won’t be impacted during power outage at Mesilla dispatch

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority has a planned power outage scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. to about 10 a.m. It is required to connect newly installed solar panels to the power grid.

During the outage, 911 telephone lines will be transferred to the New Mexico State Police District 4 Communications Center in Las Cruces.

Emergency dispatch services are not expected to be affected.

The non-emergency number and administrative office numbers will not be in service during the outage.

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority is the 911 center for Las Cruces, Sunland Park, Mesilla, Hatch, Anthony and Dona Ana County.