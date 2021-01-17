Doña Ana County 2nd in state for new virus cases; 4 southern New Mexico deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 751 new Covid-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

Four of the latest deaths happened in the southern New Mexico counties of Doña Ana and Luna and included:

A man in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 163,637 cases and 2,932 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 751 new cases, 173 were reported in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest county that includes Albuquerque. Dona Ana County, the state’s largest county that includes Las Cruces, had 106 of the new cases.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested.

Studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.