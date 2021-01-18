Otero County residents not surprised at commissioner’s Capitol arrest

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin, who is also head of Cowboys for Trump, is the talk of the town, and for good reason.

Griffin joined a large group of Trump supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6th.

Although he did not go inside the building, he joined the group of hundreds on the House terrace, a restricted area.

And for that, he was arrested Sunday.

ABC-7 traveled to the Otero County seat, Alamagordo, to talk to residents and see how they feel about his arrest.

Griffin videotaped himself standing outside of the nation’s Capitol after it was stormed by hundreds of rioters.

Many in Congress say they were urged on by President Donald Trump, which is what led to the president’s second impeachment.

ABC-7 caught up with 62-year-old Sharla Schmidt, who was sitting outside a coffee shop across the street from the county building, where Griffin and two fellow commissioners meet.

Sunday, Griffin was arrested and charged with with knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

“Well I think it’s only fair that he get arrested when all the other folks that have been on television and on social media who created an insurrection against our government should be arrested. And he’s one of them,“ Schmidt said.

But before his arrest, during a county commission meeting, he made a 20-minute-long speech about his actions Jan. 6 and his plans for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Griffin made the front page of the Alamogordo Daily news. On the front page, he vows to take his guns to D.C. It's an issue Schmidt has an problem with.

“I don’t know what the laws are around the Capitol, but I assume you probably aren’t supposed to be carrying guns up there.”

And she’s not alone.

ABC-7 also spoke to an employee at the same coffee shop across the street from the county building.

“From what I’ve heard here today, people are happy that he has been arrested," Reagan Droman said.

The New Mexico State attorney general also has a problem with Griffin’s actions and his arrest.

He is demanding Griffin be removed from office.

Schmidt hopes Griffin remains behind bars in Washington D.C. where he was taken into custody.

And in her own words, hopes they throw away the keys for his actions January 6th.

“And filmed himself and actively is participating in an insurrection against our electoral process. This is America, land of the free. And we shouldn’t be storming the Capitol like we’re a banana republic.” Schmidt added.

ABC-7 spoke to Griffin last week before he left for Washington and asked him if he was being investigated by the FBI,.

He said he didn’t think so but was cooperating with that agency.

ABC-7 tried reaching out to Griffin by phone, but he has not returned any of the calls.