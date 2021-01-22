Doña Ana County has 15% of state’s nearly 1,000 new virus infections

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Mexico have now surpassed 167,700 since the pandemic began. That includes 921 additional cases reported Friday.

Of those, 136 occurred in Doña Ana County, which amounts 15% of the state's new cases. The county's pandemic infection total reached 20,383.

An additional 33 deaths also were reported statewide on Friday, bringing the New Mexico's fatality toll to nearly 3,080.

None of the latest deaths happened in southern New Mexico.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.