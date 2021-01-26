Southern New Mexico has 1 of state’s 14 virus deaths; 118 of 602 new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported 602 new cases of coronavirus with 14 new deaths as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the lifting of restrictions on in-person schooling soon.

Just one of the state's latest deaths happened in southern New Mexico. It was a man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who had been hospitalized.

Doña Ana County, meanwhile, accounted for 82 of Tuesday’s daily cases in the state; Otero County had 20 new cases and Luna County saw 16.

There was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state, according to Albuquerque's KOB-TV.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico had recorded a total of 170,296 virus infections and a death toll of 3,171.

The state reported that 561 New Mexicans were currently hospitalized with virus-related illness. To date, officials said there have been 96,659 virus recoveries.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.