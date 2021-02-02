Southern New Mexico men in their 30s, 40s among new virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 15 more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday to raise the state's fatality toll to 3,310.

Three of those latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico and included a Doña Ana County man in his 30s along with another man in his 40s from Otero County. The third victim was a Doña Ana County woman in her 70s; officials said all three victims were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 434 new Covid-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 174,982 infections throughout the pandemic.

The state's two largest counties were also the top two in new daily cases with 116 in Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) and 50 in Doña Ana County (Las Cruces).

There was a 3.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state, according to Albuquerque's KOB-TV.

The state reported that 492 patients were currently being hospitalized across New Mexico for Covid-related illness.

As of Tuesday, state health officials said there had been 105,568 Covid case recoveries during the pandemic, although doctors note that some recovered persons may face ongoing health issues due to having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.