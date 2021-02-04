Southern New Mexico has 3 of state’s 17 latest Covid deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials reported 565 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths Thursday, raising the state's totals to 176,211 cases and 3,355 deaths since the pandemic started.

Three of those latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Luna counties and included:

A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A man in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.