Southern New Mexico sees no added virus deaths; 23 statewide

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials reported 589 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 23 additional deaths Friday, raising the state's totals to 176,793 cases and 3,378 deaths since the pandemic started.

The state's two largest counties led in new daily cases: 174 in Bernalillo (Albuquerque) and 82 in Doña Ana (Las Cruces).

Of the latest deaths reported Friday, none occurred in southern New Mexico.

There was a 3.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state, according to an analysis by Albuquerque's KOB-TV.

Health officials said that 396 patients were currently hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-related illness.

As of Friday, there were 109,068 Covid-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health, although doctors note that some recovered persons may still experience long-term health issues as a result of having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.