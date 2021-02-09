4 of state’s 19 new virus deaths occur in southern New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials reported 19 new deaths and 413 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday across the state.

The latest fatalities included four people from southern New Mexico's Dona Ana and Luna counties:

A man in his 40s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

2 women in their 60s from Doña Ana County, both of whom were hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents stemming from the virus is now at 3,430, and there have been a total of 178,280 cases to date.

There was a 4.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

The state said 369 New Mexicans were currently hospitalized due to Covid-related illness. Officials also said as of Tuesday, there were 113,448 estimated recoveries.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.