Southern New Mexico has just 1 of state’s 14 latest virus death

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico on Saturday reported 571 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 180,289 cases and 3,516 cases.

Only one of the latest reported deaths occurred in southern New Mexico. The victim was a man in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) had the most new cases by far on Saturday with 245; Doña Ana County (Las Cruces) was a distant second among counties across the state with 41 new cases.

There was a 2.46% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state, according to Albuquerque's KOB-TV.

In addition to the new cases and deaths, the state reported that 341 patients were hospitalized across New Mexico for Covid-related illness.

As of Saturday, there were 118,926 Covid-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons may face long-term health issues as a result of having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.