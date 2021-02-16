Doña Ana County has 1 of state’s 12 virus deaths as Supreme Court backs governor’s health orders

New Mexico

SANTA FE. New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported 308 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and a dozen deaths.

A woman in her 80s was the only death to occur in Doña Ana County, which also had 52 of the state's new cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexicans from Covid-19 is now 3,550 and total cases in the state have reached 181,060.

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court showed new resolve in its support of pandemic related health restrictions placed on businesses by the governor of New Mexico, in a new detailed written opinion.

“New Mexico has not entered a ‘new normal,’ nor do the temporary emergency orders constitute ‘long-term policy’ decisions. New Mexico remains in a state of emergency,” the court wrote.

Justices said a suggestion that the state Legislature hold special sessions to guide the pandemic response was obviously unworkable.

Nonetheless, a state Senate committee this week has advanced a bill that would give the Legislature a share of authority over extended public health emergencies.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.