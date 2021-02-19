Doña Ana County has 1 of New Mexico’s 19 latest virus deaths, 2nd in state for new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 19 additional Covid-19-related deaths on Friday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 3,599.

The latest deaths included one victim from Doña Ana County, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 318 new virus cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has seen a total of 182,050 infections.

There were 63 new cases occurring in Doña Ana County, which was second in the daily case count to Albuquerque's Bernalillo County at 90.

There was a 2.89% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

The state reported that 278 patients were currently hospitalized across New Mexico for virus-related illness.

To date, there are 128,299 virus cases designated as having recovered by state health officials.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.