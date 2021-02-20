Native Las Crucean publishes 1st poetry book at age 25

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- "Everyone must be young. Everyone must discover themselves." Those are the words from one native Las Cruces resident who so happens to have released his first self-published poetry book.

Mason Quiñones is the author of 'Youth' a collection of poems written by him, completely unfiltered.

Quiñones sat down with ABC-7 to express how grateful he is to release his first book, "this is my passion project. This is something that I've loved doing for years and years."

At only 25 years old, his poems are about the growing pains of feeling unstoppable, yet afraid of the future when you're young.

Quiñones saying, "It's about common experiences about youth. It's about being naïve and somehow still feeling very powerful and invincible."

He started his poetry journey when he was just a kid. Inspired by his mother who had a poem hanging on a wall inside their home.

A generous amount of poems were written in the Mesilla Valley but stretch across the country and even oceans.

The young poet saying, "Some written while I was studying in Seville. Some out in San Francisco while I was living out there. They're set in the different places I've been able to call home over the past several years."

If you would like to pick up your own copy of 'Youth' you can do so by clicking here.