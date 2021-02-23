Southern New Mexico has 3 of state’s 9 new virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday reported 314 new confirmed Covid-19 cases with nine additional deaths.

Two of those latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico. They included a woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County and a man in his 70s from Otero County.

The latest numbers pushed the state's totals to 183,335 cases and 3,644 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 261 patients were hospitalized across New Mexico for Covid-related illness.

As of Tuesday, there were 135,608 Covid-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. Doctors caution though that some recovered persons can still face on-going health issues as a result of having once been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.