Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino will reopen casino portion of venue in March

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico — After shutting down last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino tell ABC-7 they will reopen the casino next month.

The casino portion of the venue - which contains slots, video poker machines and electronic table games - will reopen on March 5 at 10 a.m.

However, horse racing remains on hold and will not resume when the casino reopens.

New Mexico state regulators recently decided to cancel this year's horse racing season, which included the 2021 Sunland Derby. It's the second straight year that the Borderland's signature racing event won't be held.