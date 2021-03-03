Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Las Cruces, will be used for hospital staff & 1st-responders

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Exactly 1,000 doses of the newly approved, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have arrived at Memorial Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said Wednesday.

“This is now our third manufacturer that is releasing there vaccines to the southern New Mexico area,” said Ryan Perkins, a spokesman for Memorial Medical Center.

Hospital staff, first-responders, and law enforcement who fall under the 1A and 1B category will receive the doses next Monday. They will not be made available to the immediate public.

“(It) just shows that we’re doing some great things to earn all of those vaccines cause people are interested in it," Perkins said.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, almost 18 percent of residents in Doña Ana County are partially-vaccinated, while 9.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

With another manufactured vaccine being distributed, Perkins remains hopeful that more New Mexicans will be able to receive shots in their arms.

At least 42 percent of Doña Ana County residents have registered for the vaccine. To register if you qualify, click here.