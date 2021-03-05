New Mexico Amber Alert: Police say 2 young Carlsbad girls, mom abducted by man

New Mexico

CARLSBAD, New Mexico -- A New Mexico Amber Alert was issued Friday as the Carlsbad Police Department sought help locating two sisters and their mother who officers said were abducted and in danger.

The girls, 2-year-old Anaya Holyan, 3-year-old Isabelle Salas, and their mother Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan were allegedly taken by Caesar Salas, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

They are all believed to be traveling to Texas or Mexico in a green or gray color Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate.

Anaya Holyan is described as Native American, 2 feet tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabelle Salas is described as Native American, 2 feet tall, weighing approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan is described as a 22-year-old Native American; 5 feet, 6 inches tall; weighing approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they think the three were abducted by Salas who is approximately a 20-year-old Hispanic; at 5 feet, 6 inches tall; weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes.

Police said it was not known what the girls or their mother were wearing.

Authorities asked that anyone with information call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or call 911.