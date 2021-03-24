Las Cruces rescue mission to undergo massive renovation

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In an exclusive story with ABC-7 the Executive Director of the Gospel Rescue Mission said it will soon undergo a quarter million dollar renovation.

The Gospel Rescue Mission is located at 1050 West Amador Ave., it is now 30 years old, it can house up to 100 people.

Henry Young, the Executive Director of the shelter said the topic of renovations came up after the rescue mission could only take in a limited number of people during the winter storm in early February.

"We started brain storming and trying to figure out how to accommodate those who don't live with us that are out on the streets." Young said.

The shelter will have 8,500 square feet of building space that will include offices, a cafeteria and auditorium that will be able to accommodate 60 people at a time. It will also allow 40 people a place to sleep during inclement weather.

"The people of Las Cruces may not know as much about us as they should," Young said. "And that's what we're trying to do and show them that we are working not only for the homeless but for their benefit as well."

The construction is estimated to be completed within 18 months, the overall project is expected to cost $250,000, which will be paid for primarily through fundraising.