New Mexico State Police respond to the scene of a downed aircraft south of Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police said officers responded to the scene of a downed aircraft south of Lordsburg Wednesday morning.
Police said a pilot and two passengers were on board and had minor injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the FAA.
No other details were immediately available.
#NMSP on scene of a downed aircraft south of Lordsburg. Pilot and two passengers on board, with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by FAA.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 24, 2021
Comments