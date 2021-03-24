Skip to Content
New Mexico State Police respond to the scene of a downed aircraft south of Lordsburg

LORDSBURG, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police said officers responded to the scene of a downed aircraft south of Lordsburg Wednesday morning.

Police said a pilot and two passengers were on board and had minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA.

No other details were immediately available.

