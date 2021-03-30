Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Updated
today at 10:54 pm
Published 10:52 pm

Annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage canceled for 2nd straight year

Statue of Christ on the cross on Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park.
NOAA
Statue of Christ on the cross on Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The annual Good Friday pilgrimage to the top of Mount Cristo Rey is being canceled for the second straight year.

Organizers said they once again made the decision to cancel because of coronavirus concerns given the expected number of attendees.

"With attendance in the thousands, social distancing and CDC guidelines would be hard to enforce," said a statement issued late Tuesday night by the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces and the Mounty Cristo Rey Restoration Committee.

The path up the mountain has been closed for months due to the pandemic.

Organizers said they would make an announcement once the mountain is reopened to the public.

Lifestyle / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content