Annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage canceled for 2nd straight year

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The annual Good Friday pilgrimage to the top of Mount Cristo Rey is being canceled for the second straight year.

Organizers said they once again made the decision to cancel because of coronavirus concerns given the expected number of attendees.

"With attendance in the thousands, social distancing and CDC guidelines would be hard to enforce," said a statement issued late Tuesday night by the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces and the Mounty Cristo Rey Restoration Committee.

The path up the mountain has been closed for months due to the pandemic.

Organizers said they would make an announcement once the mountain is reopened to the public.