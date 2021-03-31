All New Mexicans ages 16+ will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination starting April 5

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The state of New Mexico will open Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all New Mexicans ages 16 and over beginning April 5.

“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” state Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said in an announcement issued Wednesday.

The state health department said it will still continue to prioritize vaccine distribution for New Mexicans aged 75 and older, and those aged 60 and older who have a chronic health condition.

The statement sent out Wednesday added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that New Mexico and other states will get a “meaningful increase in vaccine supply over the coming weeks.”

Currently, just over 22% of New Mexico's total population has been vaccinated, according to the CDC Vaccine Tracker. That's one of the highest state vaccination rates in the nation.

For more information on New Mexico's vaccine plans, you can click here to access the state's vaccination website.